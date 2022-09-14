Pharma Co. Challenges FDA's 'Uneven' Blood Drug Standards

By Jasmin Jackson (September 14, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The maker of blood treatment Fibryga hit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a suit on Wednesday in D.C. federal court over what it says are the agency's "sharply uneven" standards for blood medications, arguing it was subjected to multimillion-dollar clinical trials while competitors were allowed to skip the "critical step."...

