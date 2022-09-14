Justices Told Cisco Patent Judgment Wrongly Sunk By Stocks

By Ryan Davis (September 14, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Centripetal Networks has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Federal Circuit wrongly negated a nearly $3 billion patent award it won against Cisco due to stock holdings by the judge's wife, saying any conflict was resolved by placing the shares in a blind trust....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS