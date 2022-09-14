8th Circ. Says Ark. City Can't Delay Serious Sewer Fixes

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 14, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Wednesday that Fort Smith, Arkansas, can't manage severe structural defects in its sanitary sewer system with open-ended monitoring and maintenance, but rather must complete full repairs within a set time frame....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS