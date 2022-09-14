SEC Fines Firm For Failing To Register As Municipal Adviser

By Katryna Perera (September 14, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Wednesday that it settled with a Chicago broker-dealer that allegedly provided advice to a municipal entity without registering as a municipal adviser, marking the first time the SEC has brought civil claims against a broker-dealer for allegedly violating the municipal adviser registration rule....

