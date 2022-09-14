Crypto Co. Raised $1.5M In Unregistered Offering, SEC Says

By Lauraann Wood (September 14, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Chicago crypto investment advisement firm illegally raised $1.5 million in an unregistered offering through which it sold tokens of the asset BXY at a massive markup to mostly inexperienced investors, federal securities regulators claimed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday....

