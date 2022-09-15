Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices Question Reassessing Recently Sold Properties

By Matthew Santoni (September 15, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court justices were skeptical Thursday about whether a uniformity challenge to a Berks County school district's reassessments focusing on recently sold properties would leave any room at all for taxing bodies to dispute a property's taxable value....

