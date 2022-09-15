NLRB Splits On Worker's Firing For Union Activity At Quarry

By Beverly Banks (September 15, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board panel split on whether an Illinois quarry unlawfully fired a strike replacement for his support of an International Union of Operating Engineers local, with dissenting board member Gwynne Wilcox saying the company illegally terminated the worker for his union activities....

