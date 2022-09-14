High Court Tells Yeshiva University To Allow LGBTQ Group

By Vin Gurrieri (September 14, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday narrowly rejected an emergency bid by Jewish-affiliated Yeshiva University to pause a New York trial court's order that it recognize a new LGBTQ student advocacy group, saying the school hasn't yet pursued all of its available options for fighting the decision in state court....

