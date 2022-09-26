Caravan Park Hits Back At Group Action Over Pitch Fee Hikes

By Tom Fish (September 26, 2022, 6:03 PM BST) -- A British holiday park has argued that it can forge ahead with a plan to increase site fees that have prompted many tenants to complain about the timing of the plan, telling a London court that the contract terms are fair....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS