OnlyFans Liable For VAT, ECJ Adviser Says

By Matt Thompson (September 15, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Social media platform OnlyFans is liable for value-added tax on money generated from user-created content on its site and no power overreach occurred when VAT law changed to capture online platforms, the European Court of Justice's advocate general said Thursday....

