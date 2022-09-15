Wash. Rep. Pushes Bill Adding Resources For Tribal Police

By Caleb Symons (September 15, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- New federal legislation is needed to help tribal police enforce federal law in Native communities, according to its Republican author, who touts his bill as a way to reduce surging violence, particularly against Native American women, and to curb the spread of illicit drugs like fentanyl....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS