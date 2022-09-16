Hunters Take Aim At Dog Restrictions In Vt. Wildlife Refuge

By Elaine Briseño (September 16, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A group of hunting organizations is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over increased restrictions about when and where hunters can use dogs in a federal wildlife refuge in Vermont, saying the public did not have an opportunity to comment on the changes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS