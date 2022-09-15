Silence Dooms Rise In Post-Judgment Interest, 3rd Circ. Says

By Bill Wichert (September 15, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel said Thursday that a New Jersey federal court properly tallied post-judgment interest in a dispute between a bank and a residential mortgage lender at the federal statutory rate since a consent judgment did not reflect a previously agreed-upon higher rate....

