DOJ Drops Criminal Price-Fixing Case Against Chicken Cos.

By Kelly Lienhard (September 15, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- In another win for the poultry industry, the Justice Department moved to dismiss criminal antitrust charges against Claxton Poultry and Koch Foods on Thursday, saying that dropping the allegations will save time and resources for both the government and the Colorado federal court....

