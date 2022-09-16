Transformer Group Co-Founder Joins Pierce Atwood In DC

By Jack Rodgers (September 16, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- An energy attorney with more than a decade of experience in the industry, who helped found a trade association to support domestic transformer manufacturing, has left Clark Hill PLC to join Pierce Atwood LLP's energy infrastructure project development and finance practice in Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced....

