Mo. Schools Want New Shot Over Delayed Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (September 15, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Two Missouri universities asked a federal judge to let them amend their COVID-19 coverage lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. after the deadline for doing so had passed, arguing that the delayed coverage of a communicable disease claim was vexatious and punitive....

