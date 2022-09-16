Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Payday Lender Can't Get New CFPB Hearing, 10th Circ. Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (September 16, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Thursday preserved the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's win against a payday lender that claimed it was entitled to a new hearing after a U.S. Supreme Court decision found that administrative law judges must be appointed by the president, a court or an agency head....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!