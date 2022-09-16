Mother Can't Revisit Suit Over Baby's Brain Damage

By Mike Curley (September 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court won't let a mother pursue claims that a doctor at the University of Maryland Medical Center is responsible for her daughter's brain damage by failing to order more tests, saying her expert was unable to establish what those tests would have shown that could have changed things....

