Amici Back New Vision's Appeal Over PTAB 'Structural Bias'

By Britain Eakin (September 15, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- New Vision Gaming & Development Inc. got support for its renewed argument at the Federal Circuit that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has a "structural bias" in favor of granting patent reviews, with two amicus briefs filed this week arguing that financial incentives built into the board's structure violate due process rights....

