Pot Testing Lab Sues Over Missing And Damaged Equipment

By Jonathan Capriel (September 16, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A cannabis testing lab has filed suit against equipment supplier GenTech Scientific after hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of goods either arrived damaged or were never delivered, telling a California federal court that the manufacturer refused to make the lab whole....

