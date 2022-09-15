CPSC Settles Product Defect Dispute With $6M Civil Penalty

By Collin Krabbe (September 15, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that a bathroom hardware supplier had agreed to pay a $6 million penalty, announcing a settlement over charges that Clawfoot Supply LLC didn't immediately report a shower seat had a defect that posed an unreasonable risk of serious injury....

