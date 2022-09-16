JAMS Adds Ex-Fla. State Judge To Neutral Panel

By Jack Rodgers (September 16, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- JAMS has brought aboard a former Florida state judge who also brings decades of experience in private practice, continuing to add to the former jurists on its bench of arbitrators and mediators....

