Judge Tosses Cannabis Investor's Suit Over Canceled Shares

By Jonathan Capriel (September 20, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has tossed a lawsuit accusing GreenLink International Inc., a cannabis real estate and equipment leasing company, of wrongfully canceling an investor's 56 million shares in the business, ruling that the company did not commit conversion by taking the shares....

