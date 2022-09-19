Teck Metals Can't Escape Wash. Tribe's River Pollution Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 19, 2022, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Tech Metals could not get summary dismissal for claims that it owes damages to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the state of Washington over its pollution of a river, as a Washington federal judge found that the claims are not time-barred....

