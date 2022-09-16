Steel Traders Lied To Keep Sale Proceeds, SFO Says

By Ronan Barnard (September 16, 2022, 8:28 PM BST) -- Executives at a global steel trader lied to the bank that had financed its deals, claiming goods hadn't been delivered so it could keep the proceeds of the sale for itself, prosecutors said at a London trial Friday....

