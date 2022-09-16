Insurer Refuses To Defend Bakery In Ga. Poisoned Wells Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (September 16, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An insurance company filed suit in Georgia federal court claiming it has no duty to defend a commercial bakery accused in an underlying suit of being part of a group dumping noxious waste at a rural property, poisoning wells near Athens, Georgia....

