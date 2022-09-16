BitGo Says Galaxy's SEC Scrutiny Sank $1.2B Crypto Deal

By Jessica Corso (September 16, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- BitGo Holdings Inc. accused fellow cryptocurrency platform Galaxy Digital of engaging in "gamesmanship" by backing out of a promised $1.2 billion merger, arguing in a newly unsealed complaint that the real reason the deal fell through was that Galaxy was facing intense questioning by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

