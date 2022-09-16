DePaul Off The Hook For Bias, Still Faces Retaliation Claims

By Celeste Bott (September 16, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Vietnamese and Puerto Rican DePaul University professor claiming the school denied her tenure based on her race and ethnicity can pursue her retaliation claims against it and its provost, but an Illinois federal judge ruled she hasn't shown enough evidence to back her allegations of discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS