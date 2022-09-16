Judge Trims Calgon Carbon's Pa. Sewage Suit

By David Holtzman (September 16, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Western Pennsylvania federal judge dismissed claims Thursday by a pair of Pittsburgh-area manufacturers that they are third-party beneficiaries of an agreement with Calgon Carbon Corp. to transport wastewater to a sewage lift station, though he said they can pursue compensation for paying for the wastewater service....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS