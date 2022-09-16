Harvard Discovery Request Mocked By Insurer As Stall Tactic

By Alex Schuman (September 16, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Harvard shouldn't be allowed to conduct more discovery in its dispute with Zurich American Insurance Co. for coverage of costs incurred defending an affirmative action case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, the insurer told a Massachusetts federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS