Insurance Co. Says It's Not On Hook For Fatal Truck Crash

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 19, 2022, 10:24 PM EDT) -- An insurance company says it is not responsible for paying a freight broker's wrongful death settlement, arguing in Michigan federal court that the fatal truck crash was too far removed from the broker's business to trigger its general liability coverage....

