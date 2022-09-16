Cannabis Bill Roundup: Mo. Lawmaker Eyes Pot Legalization

By Sam Reisman (September 16, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Missouri state lawmaker introduced a new proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, members of Congress debuted a bill to allow for interstate marijuana commerce, and New Jersey legislators advanced a bill to protect insurers who work with Garden State cannabis companies. Here are the major moves in cannabis policy reform from the past week. ...

