Perkins Coie Atty Tells Jury Plane Parts Exec Skipped Depos

By Rachel Scharf (September 16, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The co-chair of Perkins Coie's white collar practice took the stand Friday in a Belgian aircraft parts reseller's $15 million criminal fraud trial, telling Manhattan federal jurors that the defendant missed four depositions in related civil litigation the attorney worked on while at a previous firm....

