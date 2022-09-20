Colorado Hemp Firms Win $1.1M In Biomass Supply Row

By Collin Krabbe (September 20, 2022, 12:44 PM EDT) -- A seven-person jury found in favor of two Colorado companies in their bid to recover damages for a soured hemp supply deal, awarding the plaintiffs more than $1 million over allegations that the defendants didn't hold up their end of the bargain....

