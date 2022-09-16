Mar-A-Lago Special Master Is Up To Task, Ex-Clerks Say

By Carolina Bolado (September 16, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The special master in the fight over the documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate will have to step into the middle of a political maelstrom, but former clerks and others who know the New York federal judge tapped for the job say there's no one better suited to the task....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS