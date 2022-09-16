DOJ Asks 11th Circ. For Classified Mar-A-Lago Docs Access

By Carolina Bolado (September 16, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday asked the Eleventh Circuit to pause an injunction against prosecutors' review of the classified materials seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, arguing that the district judge's "unprecedented order" endangers national security and is unsupported by law....

