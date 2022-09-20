Trump Tells 11th Circ. No Proof Docs Were Still Classified

By Carolina Bolado and Frank G. Runyeon (September 20, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold an injunction blocking prosecutors from reviewing classified materials seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate and said the government had not yet proven that the documents were still classified....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS