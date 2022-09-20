FTC Not Done Targeting Specific Corporate Execs

By Bryan Koenig (September 20, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan told lawmakers Tuesday the agency is just getting started targeting individual company executives in enforcement actions as it tries to overcome perceptions that corporate fines for consumer protection and antitrust violations are just the cost of doing business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS