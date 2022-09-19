Wash. AG Disputes Clergy Exception In Anti-LGBT Hiring Case

By Greg Lamm (September 19, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Christian university in Seattle can't claim its anti-LGBTQ hiring practices are protected by a ministerial exception if employees and job candidates who are not ministers fall under the policy, Washington's attorney general said in a federal court filing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS