Boston Knocks Fired Top Cop's Subpoena Of Davis Malm Atty

By Chris Villani (September 20, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston asked a federal judge to reject a subpoena from the city's former police commissioner seeking to question a Davis Malm PC attorney who was tapped to write a report on domestic abuse allegations that got the commissioner fired....

