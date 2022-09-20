Cisco Loses PTAB Bid To Kill Network Security Patent

By Britain Eakin (September 20, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has rejected a challenge from Cisco Systems Inc. to a computer network security patent owned by patent-licensing company K.Mizra LLC, ruling the tech giant was unable to show that any of the 17 claims it took aim at are invalid....

