Drive-Thru Beverage Co. Hires 1st-Ever Legal Chief

By Michele Gorman (September 20, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Dutch Bros Inc. has recruited as its first-ever chief legal officer an attorney who previously rose through the ranks in the law department at take-and-bake pizza company Papa Murphy's, the Oregon drive-thru beverage company said Tuesday....

