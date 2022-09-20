NC Atty Accused Of Sex With Client Can't Reverse Suspension

By Hayley Fowler (September 20, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina attorney whose license was suspended for one year following allegations he had sexual relations with a client lost his appeal Tuesday when the state appellate court backed a disciplinary commission's finding that his romantic pursuit of a woman in the midst of a divorce violated professional conduct rules....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS