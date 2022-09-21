Detroit Says Census Failed To Fix Racially Biased Count

By Danielle Ferguson (September 21, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The Census Bureau compounded its continual undercounting of Detroit's Black and Hispanic population by refusing to let the city challenge the results of the most recent census, leaving Detroit with thousands of fewer residents on paper than the city claims it has, the city said in a federal suit filed Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS