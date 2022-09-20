Paul Hastings Parts Ways With Former Co-Managing Partner

By Aebra Coe (September 20, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Amid a leadership change-up at the law firm, U.K. Paul Hastings LLP partner Ronan O'Sullivan has left the law firm about a year after he was replaced as firmwide co-managing partner and just weeks before a new chairman takes the reins at the firm for the first time in two decades....

