FDA Hiding E-Cig Work 'In The Shadows,' Juul Suit Says

By Emily Field (September 20, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Vaping company Juul Labs Inc. sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday in D.C. federal court in hopes of obtaining agency records that would shed light on its now-paused order requiring Juul's e-cigarettes to be pulled off the market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS