SEC's Proxy Voting Fine Draws Rebuke From GOP Members

By Jessica Corso (September 20, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday announced a penalty against a New Jersey-based investment adviser that allegedly cast proxy votes on behalf of funds it managed without properly reviewing them, in an enforcement action the commission's two Republican members warned could have "wide-ranging consequences" for small advisers and their clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS