Anticipating Expansion Of FTC's Section 5 Antitrust Authority

By Christopher Casey, Sean McConnell and Sarah Kulik (September 21, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Under the leadership of Chair Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission is pursuing aggressive approaches to hold businesses and individuals accountable for alleged antitrust violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS