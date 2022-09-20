Judge To Extend Block Of Ohio's 'Heartbeat' Abortion Law

By Eric Heisig (September 20, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- An Ohio judge has indicated that he will extend an order allowing abortions to happen up to 22 weeks of pregnancy while blocking a law that bans them after fetal cardiac activity is detected....

