Insurer Drops Abuse Coverage Dispute With Camp

By Emily Enfinger (September 21, 2022, 1:16 PM EDT) -- An insurer voluntarily dismissed its coverage lawsuit against an Illinois nonprofit camp operator and its camp for an underlying suit alleging a camp employee sexually abused a teenage staff member, before the defendants filed an answer to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS